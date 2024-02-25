Muncy worked on improving his physical conditioning in the offseason, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Vassegh notes that both Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and general manager Brandon Gomes have credited Muncy for improving his conditioning over the winter. The offseason conditioning may have been toward the purpose of staying healthier, as Muncy has landed on the injured list at some point each of the past three seasons, with a troublesome hamstring being the culprit last year. Los Angeles signed Muncy to a two-year extension in November, and he's set to be the team's everyday third baseman in 2024.