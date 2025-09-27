Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Muncy has been dealing with a lower-body injury over the past couple of days, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers skipper noted that Muncy's injury has been affecting his swing, which explains why the slugging third baseman is set to miss a second consecutive start Friday. It remains unknown whether he'll make it back to the starting nine before the end of the regular season, but he doesn't seem to be at risk of missing the start of Los Angeles' postseason run.