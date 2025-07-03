Muncy (knee) will be sidelined for at least six weeks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy injured his knee after being slid into on a stolen base attempt Wednesday night. There was some concern he'd miss the rest of the season, but imaging revealed he did not suffer ligament damage. Given that, this is relatively good news, particularly if Muncy can return near the announced timeline. Miguel Rojas is starting at third base in Muncy's place and should be among the players to see a bump in playing time.