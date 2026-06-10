Dodgers' Max Muncy: Perfect at plate Tuesday

Muncy went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI in a 12-3 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Muncy had no trouble with Pirates ace Paul Skenes, logging three hits against the star hurler, including a double and a run-scoring single. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Muncy in the seventh frame after Los Angeles had grabbed a 10-run lead, but that decision appeared to be entirely to give the third baseman some extra rest. Muncy has been swinging the bat well of late, going 9-for-19 over his past six games. His overall .875 OPS is on pace for his highest mark since 2021.