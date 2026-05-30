Dodgers' Max Muncy: Pops solo shot

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Muncy battled a wrist injury earlier in the week. He went 0-for-4 on Wednesday versus the Rockies in his return to the lineup, but he was able to get back on track with a homer Friday. The third baseman had gone eight contests without a long ball prior to taking Zack Wheeler deep in the second inning. Muncy is now batting .253 with an .873 OPS, 13 homers, 20 RBI, 37 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 51 games this season. He's likely to continue functioning in a strong-side platoon role at the hot corner.