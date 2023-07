Muncy went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

The Dodgers had just two hits Saturday, with Muncy sending them both over the fence against Reds right-hander Luke Weaver. This snapped an 0-for-9 skid for Muncy, who has homered six times over his last nine games. The infielder is up to 27 long balls, 70 RBI, 60 runs scored, one stolen bases and eight doubles while slashing .199/.331/.495 through 86 contests.