Muncy (wrist) will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Monday's series finale in San Diego.

J.D. Martinez will receive a planned day off Monday to open up the DH spot for Muncy, who had sat out each of the first three games of the series while recovering from the bruised left wrist he sustained Thursday, when he was hit by a pitch in an 8-2 win over the Athletics. Though Muncy bats from the left side of the plate, he throws with his right hand, so the injured wrist shouldn't present too many issues for him in the field while he's able to protect it with his glove. Assuming he checks out fine Monday as the Dodgers' DH, Muncy could be ready to resume starting at third base as soon as Tuesday in Arizona.