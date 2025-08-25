Muncy (oblique) is expected to face live pitching Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy started to take swings off a tee last week, and he will now progress to facing real pitching. The 35-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain Aug. 15, so he's eligible to return to action at any point. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Muncy could be activated on the team's upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh.