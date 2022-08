Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

Muncy continued his torrid August with his fifth multi-hit game in his last 16. In that span, he's knocked seven homers while adding 15 RBI and 11 runs scored. The infielder owns a .190/.326/.386 slash line with 16 long balls, 47 RBI, 51 runs scored and two stolen bases through 99 contests overall, but he's been trending in the right direction for a few weeks now.