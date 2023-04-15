Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Cubs.
Muncy continued his recent power surge Friday, slamming a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. The powerful third baseman has gone deep five times in his past four games, racking up 12 RBI and slashing .538/.571/1.692 over that span. Muncy's offensive resurgence corresponds with his recent decision to return to the "back step" move in his hitting motion that he added late last season, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. The move helped Muncy finish 2022 on a high note offensively, and it's already paying dividends for him this season.