Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 7-4 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Muncy took Kyle Freeland deep with a second-deck blast in the sixth inning and later doubled for make it a two-hit night for the designated hitter. It was the sixth home run of the year. The 31-year-old left-handed bat is walking at an 18.6% rate and has a respectable .325 OBP despite batting only .167 on the season.