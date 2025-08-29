default-cbs-image
Muncy (oblique) did not participate in baseball activities and was sent home Friday due to an illness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's a slight setback for Muncy, who continues to rehab from a right oblique strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list Aug. 15. He's expected to embark on a rehab assignment next week, and the veteran third baseman is targeting a return from the IL during the Dodgers' weekend road series against the Orioles starting Friday, Sept. 5.

