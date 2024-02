Muncy will undergo X-rays on his left hand after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy was struck by a Cody Bradford offering in the first inning. He initially stayed in the game and played a few frames on defense before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth. The Dodgers should have an update on the third baseman's status later Wednesday or Thursday.