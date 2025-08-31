Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Muncy (oblique/illness) won't return during the Dodgers upcoming road trip, which runs Sept. 2-7, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The third baseman appeared on track to rejoin the Dodgers at the start of September, but he's recently dealt with a chest cold that will delay his return. Assuming there's no additional issues, Muncy could be back on the active roster for the start of the next homestand versus the Rockies on Sept. 8.