The Dodgers optioned Busch to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

With Max Muncy (hamstring) returning from the injured list Tuesday, Busch will be pushed off the Dodgers' major-league roster. The 25-year-old infielder slashed .192/.250/.308 across 28 plate appearances after getting called up June 16, and he could very well find himself back in the majors later this season if he keeps performing in Triple-A the way he has.