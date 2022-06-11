Grove was recalled by the Dodgers on Saturday.
Grove is up to replace Walker Buehler, who's set to miss an extended period due to a forearm strain. Grove has made one start and one relief appearance thus far in his rookie season, allowing seven runs (three earned) in 4.2 innings while striking out three batters and walking four. While he could replace Buehler in the rotation, the Dodgers have two off days next week and should have Andrew Heaney (shoulder) back from the injured list next weekend, so it looks as though Grove may be a reliever for now.