Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Grove will start for the Dodgers on Wednesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Grove was on the practice squad and with the team in Los Angeles, and it comes as no surprise that the right-hander will make the start in the second contest of the three-game set against the Angels. In 30 innings, Grove has posted an 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP, and he'd be an extremely risky streaming option against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the rest of the Halos' lineup.