Grove (2-3) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Reds.

It wasn't pretty, as the Reds were ahead 3-0 after the first inning and 7-0 after the third before taking their foot off the gas. Grove hadn't pitched poorly in July, but this outing could be enough for him to lose his rotation spot to Lance Lynn, who is set to make his Dodgers debut Tuesday. Grove is at a 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 63:28 K:BB through 62.2 innings over 14 appearances (11 starts). It's unclear if Grove will be moved to the bullpen or optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City should he ultimately be taken out of the starting mix.