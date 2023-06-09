Grove is in line to serve as a bulk reliever for the Dodgers on Friday against the Phillies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He had been the projected starter, but the Dodgers have elected to use Victor Gonzalez as an opener first. Grove holds a 5.14 ERA over five starts with the big club this season, although that's come with a 21:7 K:BB.
