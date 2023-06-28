Grove will get the start Wednesday at Colorado, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Grove has been serving as a swingman for Los Angeles this season while struggling to a 7.59 ERA across 32 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander makes for a risky fantasy streaming option in Wednesday night's tilt at Coors Field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Working in bulk relief•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Called up for start vs. Angels•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Confirmed to start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Likely to start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Serves up four homers Thursday•