Grove will operate as the bulk reliever Wednesday versus the Angels, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Grove is set to follow Brusdar Graterol, who is serving as the Dodgers' opener Wednesday night at Angel Stadium. It's not a favorable pitching setup for fantasy purposes, though Grove will likely try to cover a good amount of innings. He holds an 8.10 ERA through seven major-league appearances (six starts) this year.