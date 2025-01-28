Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Tuesday on the Baseball Isn't Boring Podcast that Kopech (forearm) is going through his normal offseason throwing program and "feeling pretty good."

Bob Nightentale of USA Today reported earlier this month that Kopech could miss the first month of the season due to right forearm inflammation that he pitched through during the postseason. However, Gomes indicated that the reliever is in the same boat as the team's other pitchers in that he'll be monitored this spring but, at this juncture, a late start to the season is not anticipated. Assuming he's healthy, Kopech will be used in high-leverage situations by the Dodgers.