Rojas went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk, a run and a stolen base Sunday in a loss to Milwaukee.

Rojas logged two of Los Angeles' three extra-base hits, doubling in each of the fourth and sixth innings. The shortstop is batting .359 with six doubles, four RBI and a stolen base over his past 11 games to boost his season batting average to .291. Rojas has been playing on a near-everyday basis since Mookie Betts went down with a fractured bone in his left wrist June 16. Though Betts could return in late July or early August, Rojas may not lose his spot in the lineup at that point, as manager Dave Roberts stated early this month that he may consider moving Betts to second base in order to ensure Rojas continues to start at shortstop, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.