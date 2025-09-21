Rojas will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Rojas will occupy the keystone for the fourth time in five games and has made a case for serving as the Dodgers' primary option at the position over Tommy Edman, who has posted a meager .555 OPS since returning from the injured list Sept. 10. During that same stretch, Rojas is slashing .333/.400/.519 with three extra-base hits, three walks and two stolen bases in nine games.