Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Earning more work at 2B
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rojas will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Giants.
Rojas will occupy the keystone for the fourth time in five games and has made a case for serving as the Dodgers' primary option at the position over Tommy Edman, who has posted a meager .555 OPS since returning from the injured list Sept. 10. During that same stretch, Rojas is slashing .333/.400/.519 with three extra-base hits, three walks and two stolen bases in nine games.
