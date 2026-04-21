Rojas went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 12-3 victory versus the Rockies.

Rojas gave the Dodgers their first lead with a second-inning solo shot immediately after Max Muncy tied the game with a solo blast of his own. Rojas added another RBI on a seventh-inning sacrifice bunt and finished with three total hits, tying his season-high mark. Though he's been in the lineup sporadically, Rojas has largely produced when called upon, slashing .382/.421/.529 through 39 plate appearances while providing his usual excellent defense.