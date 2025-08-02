The Dodgers optioned Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Gervase will lose his place in the Dodgers' bullpen in order to make room for Blake Snell (shoulder), who returned from the injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Rays. Gervase surrendered three earned runs over 6.1 innings during his time in Tampa Bay and could make his Dodgers debut later in the year when the team is in need of a fresh reliever.