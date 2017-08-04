The Dodgers sent O'Brien to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

O'Brien was designated for assignment Monday but will remain with the organization as outfield depth. His power is tantalizing, but thanks to woeful plate discipline and defensive shortcomings, he continues to struggle landing a sustained role in which he can convert that thump into production. Even with those flaws, he remains a watch candidate for deep dynasty fantasy leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast