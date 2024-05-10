Ortiz (forearm) made his season debut for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday and has pitched in two games for the club, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks over three scoreless innings.

Ortiz, 24, once looked to be one of the Dodgers' most promising lower-level pitching prospects, but his development has been stalled by injuries. His pair of appearances for Rancho Cucamonga were his first in affiliated ball since May 22, 2021, when he pitched for High-A Great Lakes. He was diagnosed with a forearm microfracture at some point thereafter and proceeded to miss the rest of that season, as well as all of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.