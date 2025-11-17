Ortiz was traded from the Dodgers to the Mariners in exchange for minor-league pitcher Tyler Gough (elbow) on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ortiz was just added to Los Angeles' 40-man roster Nov. 6, but he will now head to the Mariners organization. The left-hander began the 2025 campaign with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, but he was able to work his way all the way up to Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 2.76 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 15 appearances, including one start, with OKC. Ortiz will look to compete for a spot in the major-league bullpen when Seattle regroups at spring training in February.