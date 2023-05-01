Pepiot (oblique) recently began a throwing progression at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona and has built up his long-toss distance to about 150 feet as of Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pepiot presumably started throwing again about a week or two ago after his activity had been limited since he was diagnosed with a left oblique strain coming out of his final Cactus League appearance March 28. Before developing the injury, Pepiot had been on track to break camp as a member of Los Angeles' rotation, but he may not have a starting role waiting for him once he's eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in late May. Tony Gonsolin has since beaten Pepiot back from the IL to recapture a spot in the Dodgers' rotation.