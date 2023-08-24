Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City as the 27th man and will serve as the bulk pitcher in Thursday's later game at Cleveland, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Caleb Ferguson is going to open the game and then Pepiot will enter to handle the majority of the innings for the visiting Dodgers. Pepiot could officially join the Los Angeles rotation next week as a replacement for Tony Gonsolin (forearm), presuming he pitches well enough Thursday against the Guardians to lock down that role.