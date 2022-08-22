Pepiot (2-0) earned the win Sunday over the Marlins. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Pepiot put together his longest outing of the campaign while limiting the damage to a two-run home run by Lewin Diaz in the fourth inning. The seven strikeouts were a season high, while the two walks were his second-lowest mark in seven appearances. Pepiot has a 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB through 31.1 innings this year. J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports Clayton Kershaw (back) won't need a rehab assignment, but he's still over a week away from activation. Still, it's unclear if Pepiot will get another turn in the rotation after Dustin May made his return from Tommy John surgery Saturday, which gives the Dodgers six starters on their active roster.