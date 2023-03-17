Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Pepiot was dealing with side discomfort during his Cactus League start Saturday against the Cubs, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

"Kind of something in the midsection of his body," Roberts told Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson. "We just felt after that long third inning, we felt it was smart to put on that next inning and get him ready for his next start." The right-hander went three innings while allowing just one run, walked two and struck out four. The long inning Roberts referred to is an eight-run burst for the Dodgers before Pepiot exited. The 25-year-old has a good chance to open the season in the rotation, and Roberts mentioned that he believes Pepiot would make his next start, but fantasy managers will want to pay close attention to this situation.