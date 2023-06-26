Pepiot (oblique) has begun a throwing program at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pepiot was expected to start the season with a fill-in spot in the Dodgers' rotation, but an oblique strain near the end of spring training quashed that plan. The right-hander began throwing to hitters in early May but was then shut down after continuing to experience soreness in his left oblique. Pepiot is now beginning to ramp up again, but given the amount of time he has missed, a potential return to the big-league staff is likely at least several weeks away.