Pepiot (oblique) gave up an earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out two in two innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City last Friday.

The appearance was Pepiot's first in affiliated ball during the 2023 season after he had been shut down since late in spring training with a left oblique strain and then suffering a setback during his throwing program in May. Because of his lengthy absence, Pepiot will likely require an extended buildup, so expect him to make at least two more starts in the minors before he merits consideration for a spot in the big-league rotation. Pepiot posted a strong 3.47 ERA in 36.1 innings over nine appearances (seven starts) with the Dodgers as a rookie last season, but most other metrics (1.46 WHIP, 11.1 K-BB%, 4.96 SIERA) didn't paint as rosy of a picture of his performance.