Ohtani is listed as the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

In his seventh start of the season as a pitcher last Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohtani was expected to cover four innings but was lifted after three frames due to lower-body cramps. Ohtani was able to remain in that game as the Dodgers' designated hitter, and he proceeded to serve as the DH in the team's ensuing three contests. The cramping problem apparently didn't affect Ohtani's between-starts throwing program either, so he'll be ready to return to the mound Wednesday as planned on six days' rest. The Dodgers aren't expected to use a designated bulk reliever behind Ohtani, though the right-hander will likely be capped at four innings as the team continues to stretch him back out slowly coming off his second career Tommy John surgery in September 2023.