Romero's contract is getting selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register reports.

A 33-year-old corner outfielder, Romero hasn't played in the majors since 2016, as he has played in Japan for the last several years. He hit .270/.337/.461 with three home runs and one steal in 24 games at Triple-A. Romero might not be long for the majors, as he could be sent back to Triple-A once Hanser Alberto comes off the paternity list.