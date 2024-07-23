Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Hernandez powered the Dodgers' offense Monday. He got them on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot, then added go-ahead RBI singles in the sixth and eighth frames. The outfielder is 13-for-35 (.371) during his nine-game hitting streak, and he's homered in each of the last two contests. He's up to a .268/.330/.491 slash line with 21 homers, 67 RBI, 50 runs scored and four stolen bases over 99 games this season.