Edman will undergo surgery on his right ankle sometime next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Edman has dealt with ankle trouble multiple times within the past couple of years, and he'll now elect to go under the knife in order to properly address the issue. General manager Brandon Gomes said the team expects Edman to be ready for the start of spring training, so the 30-year-old's availability for Opening Day likely won't be affected.