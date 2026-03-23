Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that he is hopeful that Edman (ankle) will be available to make his 2026 regular-season debut in late May, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Edman continues to rehab from right ankle surgery that he underwent in mid-November. There was initial optimism that he would be ready for major-league play in late April, but that timeline has been pushed by one month. With Hyeseong Kim opening the season in Triple-A, the Dodgers will turn to Miguel Rojas, Santiago Espinal and Alex Freeland to fill the void at second base left by Edman.