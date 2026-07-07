Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Back in lineup

Edman (foot/ankle) will start in left field and bat fifth Tuesday against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Problems with Edman's surgically repaired right foot/ankle have kept Edman from making the starting nine for each of the Dodgers' last two games, though he came in off the bench in both contests. Now healthy and back in the lineup, he'll aim to stay hot after slashing .347/439/.510 with nine RBI and six runs scored in 17 games since his return from the injured list June 17.