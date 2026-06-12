Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Could return Tuesday

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Edman (ankle) could return from the injured list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Edman has been on the shelf all season after undergoing surgery on his right ankle in November, though he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 26. Since then, the 31-year-old has slashed .225/.295/.375 with a homer, three RBI and six runs across 44 plate appearances. Once activated, he will presumably take over for Alex Freeland as the Dodgers' primary second baseman.