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Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Hitless in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Edman went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 win against Tampa Bay.

Edman made his season debut following a long absence while recovering from last November's ankle surgery. He was unable to get a hit in first game back, though the super-utility man did draw a fourth-inning walk. Edman batted leadoff and played third base Wednesday, but neither of those situations are likely to stick. Shohei Ohtani got the day off as a hitter and is likely to return to the top of the batting order for Los Angeles' next game, and Max Muncy -- who pinch hit for Edman in the seventh frame Wednesday -- is the Dodgers' primary third baseman. Edman should still see ample playing time, with much of it coming at second base and in the outfield.

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