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Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Knocks in three runs Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Edman went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 win over Philadelphia.

Edman's biggest hit was a bases-loaded triple in the eighth inning that doubled what had been a three-run Dodgers lead. The utility man has continued to hit well since returning from the All-Star break, slashing .421/.500/.737 with one home run, six RBI and five runs over six games. Overall, Edman has an impressive .974 OPS with two long balls, five doubles, two triples, 16 runs, 17 RBI and two stolen bases through 100 plate appearances.

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