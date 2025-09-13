Edman isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Giants, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Edman will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-8 with a run scored in two games since his return from the injured list. While he rests, Miguel Rojas will start at second base, and Michael Conforto, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez will patrol the outfield.