Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Edman is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners due to ankle soreness, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Edman appeared to tweak his ankle on a diving catch attempt during Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, which prompted him to sit in Thursday's contest. Roberts relayed that Edman's ankle is "a little sore," and with the Dodgers clinching the NL West in Thursday's win over Arizona, Edman will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game for rest purposes. Edman will be joined by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy on the bench in Friday's series opener while Miguel Rojas starts at the keystone and bats sixth.