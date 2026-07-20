Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Productive in Sunday's doubleheader

Edman went 3-for-6 with a solo homer, three total RBI, four total runs scored and was hit by a pitch across both games of Sunday's doubleheader split with the Yankees.

Edman recorded two hits, including a two-RBI single in Sunday's matinee victory. After starting the nightcap on the bench in favor of Miguel Rojas, Edman entered in the eighth inning and launched a game-tying solo homer before the Yankees answered in the bottom half of the frame. The switch hitter has hit safely in each of his past eight games dating back to before the All-Star break. After not making his season debut until June 17 due to a right ankle injury, the 31-year-old is slashing .355/.430/.526 with eight extra-base hits (two homers), 14 RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases across 25 contests.