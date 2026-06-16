Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Reinstated from IL

The Dodgers activated Edman (ankle) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Edman is officially ready to go for the Dodgers on Tuesday as he has not seen the field since Nov. 1, which was game seven of the 2025 World Series. The 31-year-old had surgery on his ankle not long after with hopes of being ready for spring training, but that would turn into June. The Dodgers designated Santiago Espinal in a corresponding move Tuesday. While Edman is back on the active roster, he is not in the lineup Tuesday. Alex Freeland has the start at second and is batting eighth, but he will likely lose playing time as Edman gets eased back in.