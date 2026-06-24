Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Resting up Wednesday

Edman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Since being activated from the 60-day injured list June 16, Edman has gotten off to a nice start at the plate, going 8-for-22 with a 2:4 BB:K through his first six games. The Dodgers are being mindful of not overextending Edman following a lengthy absence, so he'll continued to have his workload managed before he moves into more of a full-time role. After Edman started the previous two nights, he'll get a chance to rest Wednesday while Alex Freeland takes his spot in the lineup at second base.