Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Scratched Sunday

Edman was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres due to a foot/ankle injury, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Edman was penciled in to start at third base but will instead hit the bench. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the decision to remove Edman from the lineup was a precautionary decision after the versatile infielder was hit by a pitch from Mason Miller during Saturday's game, per Harris. Alex Freeland will replace him in the lineup and start at second base, pushing Miguel Rojas to the hot corner.